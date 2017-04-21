2017 NFL draft: Top 10 running backs | Panthers’ top pick might come from this list

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Penn State fan gets surprise of a lifetime Pause 3:17 Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert 1:03 CEO purposely shocks himself 3:29 Alton "Pops" Blanks celebrates his 90th birthday with the McDonalds Family 1:12 Carriage horse 'Big John' trips during Charleston tour 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 0:31 This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 0:36 Support shown for BC soccer coach Kevin Heise 2:33 USC President Harris Pastides discusses new plaques recognizing slavery's early role at USC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

With the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have plenty of options to address several needs. Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue breaks down who the team might pick in the first round and offers other names to look out for. Eric Garland and Jourdan Rodrigue McClatchy