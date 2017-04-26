Football

April 26, 2017 2:41 PM

2017 NFL draft: Top players available by position

By Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

The top players available by position in the 2017 NFL draft:

DeShaun-Watson
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is a proven winner and leader. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has served as something of a mentor to Watson.
David J. Phillip AP

Quarterbacks

No. Player

School

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Deshaun Watson

Clemson

6-2

221

1st

2. Mitch Trubisky

North Carolina

6-2

222

1st

3. Patrick Mahomes

Texas Tech

6-2

225

1st-2nd

4. DeShone Kizer

Notre Dame

6-4

233

2nd-3rd

5. Davis Webb

California

6-4

229

3rd

6. Nathan Peterman

Pittsburgh

6-2

226

3rd-4th

7. Josh Dobbs

Tennessee

6-3

216

3rd-4th

8. Brad Kaaya

Miami

6-4

214

4th-5th

9. Jerod Evans

Virginia Tech

6-3

232

5th-6th

10. C.J. Beathard

Iowa

6-2

219

5th-6th

Running backs

No. Player

School

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Leonard Fournette

LSU

6-0

228

1st

2. Christian McCaffrey

Stanford

5-11

202

1st

3. Dalvin Cook

Florida State

5-11

210

1st

4. Alvin Kamara

Tennessee

5-10

214

2nd-3rd

5. Curtis Samuel

Ohio State

5-10

196

2nd-3rd

6. Samaje Perine

Oklahoma

5-11

233

2nd-3rd

7. Joe Mixon

Oklahoma

6-1

228

4th

8. D’Onta Foreman

Texas

6-0

233

4th-5th

9. Kareem Hunt

Toledo

5-10

216

4th-5th

10. Wayne Gallman

Clemson

6-0

215

5th

Wide receivers

No. Player

School

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Corey Davis

Western Michigan

6-3

209

1st

2. Mike Williams

Clemson

6-4

218

1st

3. Chris Godwin

Penn State

6-1

209

1st

4. John Ross

Washington

5-11

190

2nd

5. Zay Jones

East Carolina

6-2

201

2nd

6. Carlos Henderson

Louisiana Tech

5-10

200

3rd

7. Taywan Taylor

Western Kentucky

5-11

203

3rd

8. Cooper Kupp

Eastern Washington

6-2

204

3rd

9. ArDarius Stewart

Alabama

5-11

204

5th

10. Ryan Switzer

North Carolina

5-8

185

6th

OJ-Howard
Alabama’s O.J. Howard (88) has done nothing but dazzle at the Senior Bowl and scouting combine.
David J. Phillip AP

Tight ends

No. Player

School

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. O.J. Howard

Alabama

6-5

250

1st

2. David Njoku

Miami

6-4

246

1st

3. Evan Ingram

Ole Miss

6-3

235

2nd

4. Gerald Everett

South Alabama

6-2

239

2nd/3rd

5. Jake Butt

Michigan

6-5

246

3rd/4th

Garett-Bolles
Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles will be 25 by the time his first NFL season begins.
David J. Phillip AP

Offensive linemen

No. Name

Pos

College

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Garett Bolles

OT

Utah

6-5

297

1st/2nd

2. Cam Robinson

OT

Alabama

6-6

322

1st

3. Ryan Ramczyk

OT

Wisconsin

6-6

310

1st/2nd

4. Forrest Lamp

OT

Western Kentucky

6-4

309

2nd

5. Dion Dawkins

OT

Temple

6-4

314

2nd

6. Taylor Moton

OT

Western Michigan

6-5

319

2nd

7. Pat Elfein

OT

Ohio State

6-3

303

2nd/3rd

8. Antonio Garcia

OT

Troy

6-6

302

2nd/3rd

9. Dan Feeney

OT

Indiana

6-4

305

2nd/3rd

10. Chase Roullier

OT

Wyoming

6-4

312

3rd/4th

Defensive backs

No. Name

College

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Gareon Conley, CB

Ohio State

6-0

195

1st

2. Malik Hooker, S

Ohio State

6-foot-1

206

1st

3. Jamal Adams, S

LSU

6-0

214

1st

4. Marshon Lattimore, CB

Ohio State

6-0

193

1st

5. Kevin King, CB

Washington

6-foot-3

200

1st/2nd

6. Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Colorado

6-0

202

1st/2nd

7. Budda Baker, S

Washington

5-10

195

1st/2nd

8. Josh Jones, S

N.C. State

6-1

220

2nd

9. Obi Melifonwu, S

UConn

6-4

224

1st/2nd

10. Jabrill Peppers, S

Michigan

5-11

215

1st/2nd

Linebackers

No. Player

School

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Reuben Foster

Alabama

6-0

229

1st

2. Haason Reddick

Temple

6-2

237

1st

3. Jarrad Davis

Florida

6-1

238

1st

4. Zach Cunningham

Vanderbilt

6-3

234

1st-2nd

5. Raekwon McMillan

Ohio State

6-2

240

2nd

6. T.J. Watt

Wisconsin

6-4

252

2nd-3rd

7. Duke Riley

LSU

6-0

232

2nd-3rd

8. Kendell Beckwith

LSU

6-2

243

2nd-3rd

9. Ryan Anderson

Alabama

6-2

253

3rd

10. Alex Anzalone

Florida

6-3

241

3rd-4th

Larry-Ogunjobi
Larry Ogunjobi (65) is expected to become the first Charlotte 49ers football player drafted into the NFL this week.
DAVID T. FOSTER III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Defensive linemen

No. Name

Pos

College

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Myles Garrett

DE

Texas A&M

6-4

272

1st

2. Jonathan Allen

DT

Alabama

6-3

286

1st

3. Solomon Thomas

DE

Stanford

6-2

273

1st

4. Derek Barnett

DE

Tennessee

6-3

259

1st

5. Takkarist McKinley

DE

UCLA

6-2

250

1st-2nd

6. Tim Williams

DE

Alabama

6-3

244

1st-2nd

7. Charles Harris

DE

Missouri

6-3

253

1st-2nd

8. Taco Charlton

DE

Michigan

6-5

277

1st-2nd

9. Caleb Brantley

DT

Florida

6-3

307

2nd

10. Malik McDowell

DT

Michigan

6-6

295

2nd-3rd

Specialists

No. Name

College

Ht.

Wt.

Rnd

1. Zane Gonzalez

Arizona State

6-1

190

4th

2. Austin Rehkow

Idaho

6-3

214

5th

3. Jake Elliot

Memphis

5-10

176

6th

4. Matt Davis

UNC Pembroke

6-1

190

6th/7th

5. Adam Griffith

Alabama

5-10

192

UDFA

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Want more information? Our NFL draft position previews:

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention 1:23

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention
Marcus Lattimore is assistant coach at Heathwood Hall 0:56

Marcus Lattimore is assistant coach at Heathwood Hall
VIDEO: Former Gamecocks Shon Carson, T.J. Gurley train for Pro Day 1:55

VIDEO: Former Gamecocks Shon Carson, T.J. Gurley train for Pro Day

View More Video

Sports Videos