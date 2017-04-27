NFL draft: Clemson’s Mike Williams selected seventh overall by Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams
Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 220.
Position: Wide receiver.
College: Clemson.
What he offers: Williams is a dream receiver with blazing speed – he runs an impressive 4.4-second 40-yard dash despite weighing in at 220 pounds – and great hands. He could very well start the 2017 NFL season as a team’s No. 1 or No. 2 receiver.
Worth mentioning: Williams missed the entire 2015 season with a neck injury but returned in 2016, when he caught 90 passes for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to a national championship.
Bet you didn’t know: Williams was the No. 2 player in South Carolina as a high-schooler.
