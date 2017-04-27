Football

April 27, 2017 9:36 PM

NFL draft: Houston Texans trade up, select Clemson QB Deshaun Watson 12th overall

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Deshaun Watson

Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 221.

Position: Quarterback

College: Clemson

What he offers: The current national-title-holding quarterback has a strong arm and offers dual-threat capabilities as a runner. Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for another 630 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016. He is compared by some analysts to former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

Worth mentioning: Watson is very decorated, with consensus All-American honors, two Manning Awards, two Davey O’Brien Awards and one Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. ... Watson was the first college quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a season – as a sophomore at Clemson. ... The Texans traded away their 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland to get the pick.

Bet you didn’t know: When Watson, a native of Georgia, was 11 years old, his life was changed by Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn, who donated a home to Watson’s family.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention 1:23

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention
Marcus Lattimore is assistant coach at Heathwood Hall 0:56

Marcus Lattimore is assistant coach at Heathwood Hall
VIDEO: Former Gamecocks Shon Carson, T.J. Gurley train for Pro Day 1:55

VIDEO: Former Gamecocks Shon Carson, T.J. Gurley train for Pro Day

View More Video

Sports Videos