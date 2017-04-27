Christian McCaffrey asked, what position do you play? Answer should please Panthers fans

3:19 SC Judge drops case where megafarm accuses neighbor of stealing wood Pause

2:04 A'ja Wilson reflects on next season with the Gamecocks

0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game

1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk

2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies

1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft

1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

0:29 Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors