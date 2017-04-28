Clay Travis’ radio show coming to Columbia station

Often-controversial radio host Clay Travis will be on Columbia’s airwaves starting next week.
Travis tweeted his Fox Sports Radio show “Outkick The Coverage” will come to 1400 AM in Columbia, as well as 1440 AM in Greenville, starting Monday. The show runs from 6-9 a.m.
For @outkick fans in South Carolina: we add Greenville on 1440 AM & Columbia on 1400 AM starting Monday from 6-9 am et.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 28, 2017
The lawyer-turned-blogger has worked for AOL Fanhouse, Deadspin and Fox Sports, plus runs his website “Outkick The Coverage,” which began as an SEC-centric blog and now has several online shows attached to it.
He also wrote the book “Dixieland Delight” about SEC football.
