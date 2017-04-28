Football

April 28, 2017 8:03 PM

NFL draft: Carolina Panthers’ selection, round 2, pick 40 – Curtis Samuel

By Joseph Person

Curtis Samuel

Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 196.

Position: Wide receiver/running back.

College: Ohio State.

What he offers: Fast, athletic player who ran the 40 in 4.34 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. Started 10 games at H-back last season, with two starts at running back. Like Christian McCaffrey, also has experience returning kicks and punts.

Worth mentioning: Samuel was the only college player last season to finish with 700 yards rushing and receiving. His 74 catches were the second-highest, single-season total in Buckeyes’ history. Left Columbus as the only Ohio State player with at least 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards.

Bet you didn’t know: Samuel was the Gatorade Player of the Year in New York after averaging 13.7 yards per carry his final two season at Erasmus High in Brooklyn.

What they’re saying: “I think he’s going to be a wideout for them. ... They need dynamic offensive playamkers and they just added two. A little more polished wideout than I expected. He ran 4.31. You ain’t catching him.” – NFL Network’s Mike Mayock

