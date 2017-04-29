NFL draft: Cornerback Corn Elder, round 5, pick 152

Corn Elder
Ht.: 5-10. Wt.: 183.
Position: Corner/defensive back
College: Miami
What he offers: While Elder is a little smaller than a prototypical cornerback, he is not the average corner. Elder can play (and has played) on the outside and inside in the slot. He also has experience with multiple types of coverage, and has excellent physicality and game speed.
Worth mentioning: Will likely back up slot corner Captain Munnerlyn. ... Adds depth behind starters James Bradberry and Daryl Worley. ... Was a top-30 running back out of Nashville, Tenn., in high school. ... Scored the winning touchdown in a famous 8-lateral play in Miami’s game against Duke in 2015. ... When asked if that play was legal, Elder replied, “We won the game.”
Bet you didn’t know: Elder also returned kickoffs and punt returns at Miami. ... His full name is Cornelius Marquise Elder, and just shortened it to “Corn” over the years.
Quotable: “I watch the Panthers a lot. They are actually one of my favorite teams to watch. I love the defensive scheme; I love the way they play. I’m just excited to be in this position and be here.” – Corn Elder, on a conference call after his selection.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments