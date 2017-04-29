NFL draft: Carolina Panthers’ selection, round 6, pick 192 – Alex Armah

Alex Armah
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 253.
Position: Fullback.
College: West Georgia.
What he offers: Played three positions for his Division II school – linebacker, defensive end and tight end – but the Panthers drafted him as a fullback. Has good size and strength, as evidenced by the 26 reps he did on the 225-pound bench press.
Worth mentioning: Became the first player in Gulf South Conference history to earn all-conference honors on offense and defense. Was a first-team defensive end and second-team tight end last season. ... Caught eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown on offense, and finished with 25 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, on defense.
Bet you didn’t know: Armah grew up playing basketball in suburban Atlanta, but said watching former Falcons QB Michael Vick helped inspire him to try football. ... Was lightly recruited as a fullback/linebacker out of high school. Mississippi State wanted him to walk on, while Georgia Tech showed early interest but never offered him a scholarship. Chose West Georgia over Valdosta State.
What they’re saying: “I’m really familiar with the (fullback) position. I played it pretty much my whole life up until college. I’m really excited about it. I know I have a great running back to block for. We’ve got a good quarterback and a team that’s on the comeback.” – Armah
