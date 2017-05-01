Source: Panthers rescind offer to undrafted defensive tackle after learning of assault case

A source close to Washington State defensive tackle Robert Barber said that the Carolina Panthers rescinded an undrafted free-agent offer to Barber after learning he was facing trial on second-degree felony assault charges.
The source said the offer to Barber was made Saturday night, and Barber accepted, but it was taken back Sunday morning. According to the source, Barber said the Panthers did not have knowledge of the pending case when they originally offered the contract.
The source said Barber has maintained that he was acting in self-defense.
Barber will face trial May 15 for allegedly punching a male Washington State student at a party in July 2016. He had an arraignment in March and his attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charge, according to a report from the Seattle Times. A 6-foot-3, 305-pound nose tackle, Barber was a two-year starter at Washington State before the alleged incident occurred as a part of a larger incident at a party in July involving multiple WSU players that reportedly left one student with a concussion and another with a broken jaw.
The Carolina Panthers declined to comment on Monday afternoon. The team released its list of undrafted free-agent signings on Monday morning, and Barber’s name was not included.
Carolina’s rookie minicamp will be held Friday and Saturday.
