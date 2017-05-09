Carolina North? Buffalo Bills steal away Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane

As if Carolina’s home game against Buffalo on September 17 weren’t interesting enough, the Bills officially announced Tuesday evening that Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane has been selected as Buffalo’s new general manager.
Beane, 40, intereviewed once with Buffalo in the days following the draft, and then had a second interview this week. According to a statement released by Buffalo, Beane impressed team owners Terry and Kim Pegula during the search process.
“He embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization,” said the statement. “We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club.”
After the 2016 season, the Bills hired former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as their head coach. During free agency, McDermott was a key factor in the signing of ex-Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert, receiver Philly Brown and slot corner Leonard Johnson.
Beane was the assistant general manager for Carolina for two years, and the director of football operations for seven years before that. He has worked in Carolina since 1998.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Beane signed a 5-year deal with Buffalo. According to multiple reports, that contract is the same duration as McDermott’s.
The Bills will hold an introductory press conference for Beane on Friday.
