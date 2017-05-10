Will Carolina Panthers’ scouts jump on the Charlotte-to-Buffalo train?

The Carolina Panthers already have lost a defensive coordinator and assistant general manager to Buffalo.
But don’t expect to see a bunch of Panthers’ scouts follow new Bills coach Sean McDermott and just-hired GM Brandon Beane to upstate New York.
Teams can block front office personnel who are under contract from interviewing with other clubs unless it’s for a general manager position with full control of the 53-man roster, which is the job Beane took Tuesday.
And as Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said Wednesday: “All our guys are under contract.”
It’s possible Beane could look to bring some lower-level members of the front office with him to Buffalo. But Gettleman – who had a long career as an evaluator before coming to Carolina in 2013 – isn’t going to let seasoned scouts walk out the door.
As for how he’ll replace Beane, Gettleman says he plans to take his time in formulating his plan. He says he’s not sure yet whether he’ll hire an assistant GM, which was not a position in the Panthers’ front office until Gettleman promoted Beane in 2015.
“I’m working on that right now. We’re having discussions and we’re deciding what we want to do. We’ve been working on that since (Tuesday) night,” Gettleman said during a phone interview.
“It’s about getting right. We’ve got to ask ourselves all of the right questions to get to the right answer on how we want to do this. We’re going to be very flexible,” he said. “Sooner rather than later you’ve got to make a decision. But I’m not going to rush it. I don’t want to make a mistake here.”
