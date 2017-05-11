Football

May 11, 2017 11:09 AM

Here’s how Cam Newton celebrated his 28th birthday in style

By Jourdan Rodrigue

He had a big birthday, so we’ll call him “Big Birthday.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton turned 28 today, and as the guy who has the most fun of anybody in the NFL, his celebration was fitting.

His production crew made a music video, set to a “clean” version of 2 Chainz’ “Birthday Song” (you know the one...where all the rapper wants for his birthday is a woman with a little boost in the caboose), that documented the glizty Costa Rican celebration - complete with yachts, hover surfing crafts, and a massive mansion.

Go birthday, it’s your birthday. Live your best life, Cam.

