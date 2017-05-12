Dee-fense! Here’s how Panthers Charles Johnson fights for Cam Newton’s right to party

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, known and paid well for pressuring and bringing down quarterbacks, also knows how to look out for his own, at least on social media.
Johnson took to Twitter this week to spar with fans who were dogging Cam Newton about the rap video he released on his 28th birthday.
In the music video, Newton sings a verison of 2 Chainz’ “Birthday Song” – with lyrics asking for a woman with a “big booty” – in a lively celebration set in Costa Rica amid a massive mansion and yachts. Newton appears to be having a blast, riding four-wheelers, clowning around at a card game, playfully flipping from a boat and getting in some beach volleyball.
Not everyone got into the birthday spirit, apparently, leading to Johnson’s reaction.
“Let that man live it's his bday,” tweeted Johnson.
I see all down my timeline people hating on Cam. Let that man live it's his bday. Who hates on a video lol a birthday video.— charles johnson (@randywattson) May 11, 2017
Johnson’s best line came in his second tweet, where he said if New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had released such a video, the fans would have loved it and it would have won a Grammy.
I bet if Tom Brady put a video out like that y'all would think it was funny or hell he might win a Grammy ♂️♂️#justsaying #livelife— charles johnson (@randywattson) May 11, 2017
Reaction on social media was, predictably, mixed.
Some people loved Johnson’s message.
@randywattson You nailed it, CJ. It's Cam, so he's going to get slammed for it.— Kris L. (@ttiger2004) May 11, 2017
@randywattson Dude Cam is the most hated on QB in the league for no reason other than he's himself and he's black. #truth.— J. William Brown (@J_WilliamBrown) May 12, 2017
@randywattson People are envious of a young successful man enjoying his life. Thank you for speaking out— ⚕️JustJoan (@joanpzls) May 11, 2017
@randywattson "How dare a 28 y/o man do 28 y/o man things & have fun when he is a professional sports athlete! I am gonna angrily post on the internet!"— Lord Dre X (@Lord_Dre_X) May 11, 2017
@randywattson Gronks statue will be of him chugging two beers in each hand. And people will embrace it. Such hipocracy smh— coachfox (@sbfox1234) May 11, 2017
Some voiced other thoughts.
@randywattson Don't put Cam anywhere near Brady. Cam needs to learn if you rub it in people face like he did in 15 and play poorly, you had this coming.— unoriginal name here (@jsm020) May 11, 2017
@randywattson Guess what, Tom Brady takes his position seriously. It's about the game, not the fame. Plus he's too busy shining his rings .— Billy Ramsey (@Billy_Ramsey77) May 11, 2017
