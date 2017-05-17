Tre Boston: Divine intervention at Charlotte gas station helped him choose new team

Sometimes people find help in unlikely places – when they need it most.
For former Panthers safety Tre Boston, it was at a Charlotte gas station.
Boston, who recently was released by Carolina, told reporters on Tuesday in Los Angeles that a divine intervention at that gas station led him to his decision to sign a one-year deal with the Chargers after meetings with them, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.
Boston said that after he met with all three teams, he headed back to his home in Charlotte to “pray for clarity” and hit up a local gas station – even though he said he had half a tank left – because he saw a 19-cent decrease in price.
With that being said I prayed to God over and over for Clarity and had others pray for me the same & God told me over and over again. LA! ⚡️— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) May 12, 2017
“I crossed two lanes to get to the gas station,” Boston told reporters. “I pump my gas. ...I put my wallet in my car. ... There’s a guy with three kids and he asked me for a little bit of change.”
Boston gave the man $20, and the two got to talking. The man told Boston that “he believed God brought Boston to him for a reason,” and Boston said he agreed.
Then, Boston told reporters, the man told him his name: “Mike Daniels, but people call me ‘L.A.’ ”
Boston said he took that as a sign from God that he should sign with Los Angeles, and as he got emotional, he went to grab a tissue from his car and saw a nearby advertisement that said “Jesus saves.”
“I ended up giving him $100 because I knew he changed my life, just like I knew I changed his life,” Boston told reporters.
“God told me to come here, and that’s my testimony. That’s why I’m here.”
