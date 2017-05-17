A former cover girl wants Cam Newton’s Coachella look as it continues to inspire

Former fashion model Brooklyn Decker – wants in on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s floral outfit that he wore to last month’s Coachella concert.
That same outfit – originally sold in uptown Charlotte – is garnering credit for being first out of the gate on a men’s fashion trend this week.
Decker, who grew up in Matthews, was trying to land the find the outfit Wednesday. She tweeted about it that afternoon, sparking an interesting Twitter exchange that night.
“URGENT: Who makes Cam Newton's coachella romper, because I want it for myself,” tweeted Decker.
URGENT: Who makes Cam Newton's coachella romper, because I want it for myself. @Panthers - can you help a girl out?— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) May 17, 2017
Twitter users quickly let her know that uptown Charlotte boutique SCORE Retail Lounge and Sweets Bar, in the Latta Arcade, sold the outfit that Newton posted on Instagram.
The Observer was unable to reach SCORE owner Jay Knox on Wednesday night to see if Decker had contacted him or if any of the outfits remain. The Woodstock-inspired two-piece outfit was an exclusive that only SCORE sold, Knox said.
Later Wednesday night, Panthers center Ryan Kalil posted a video from Newton, in which the quarterback left the outfit’s source as a mystery, on Twitter.
“OK, Miss Brooklyn, I hear that you’re trying to find the secrets for Cam’s sauce ... outfit,” Newton says in the video. “Unfortunately, I can’t give you the directive of finding the actual outfit, but ... let’s just say I found it in a place in Charlotte that you may be hip to.”
Sorry @BrooklynDecker I tried to find out for you. Maybe he'll tell @andyroddick ? pic.twitter.com/nnmsLH158e— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) May 17, 2017
Decker tweeted back that she had found her own source – a “leak” – for the outfit. She wrote that they’d be “twinning soon enough,” which may indicate that she plans to wear the outfit herself, rather than buy it as a gift for her husband, tennis star Andy Roddick.
.@ryankalil @andyroddick Hey Ryan, you can tell Cam I'm onto him...turns out he has some leaks in Charlotte...We'll be twinning soon enough!— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) May 17, 2017
Challenge accepted, Cammy. https://t.co/FCnOTmAnXT— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) May 17, 2017
Decker did photo shoots for magazines such as Vogue, Elle, GQ, Glamour, Esquire and Cosmopolitan. She graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue in 2011 and has acted in movies and television.
Recently, she helped launch a free website, Finery, that assembles a virtual inventory of what’s in a woman’s closet to help, among other benefits, suggest outfit ideas and offer guidance on purchases.
Roddick and Decker live in Austin, Texas, with son Hank, who was born in 2015.
Fashion trend
People magazine on Wednesday wrote that the “rompers-for-men trend is currently taking the Internet by storm thanks a Kickstarter “RompHim” campaign that went viral.
The magazine noted that Newton “already knew that his a head-turning look” a month ago.
Newton posted his two-piece outfit – technically not a romper according to Knox – on Instagram last month, “weeks before the Internet kerfuffle that started when the Kickstarter campaign went viral on Monday.”
