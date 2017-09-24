Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host winless New Orleans Saints

1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause

0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech

1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma

1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

0:51 Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech