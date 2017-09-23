Wofford runs to win over Gardner-Webb

Andre Stoddard rushed for 97 yards with two touchdowns and Brandon Goodson threw for a score to help Wofford hold off Gardner-Webb 27-24 Saturday.
The Bulldogs took the lead with 7:45 left to play on Tyrell Maxwell’s 23-yard touchdown to Willie Jackson IV. Paul Schumacher’s 50-yard field goal attempt to tie the game with 65 second left missed wide left.
Stoddard capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 26-yard score at the end of the third quarter to put Wofford (3-0) out front 27-17.
Maxwell earlier threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ralph Jolly to shave the Bulldogs’ deficit to 20-17 with three minutes left in the third.
Wofford (3-0) controlled the line of scrimmage and collected 235 yards to 99 yards for Gardner-Webb (0-4). The Terriers are averaging 259.3 yards rushing per game.
Wofford’s three wins have come via a combined margin of five points this season.
PRESBYTERIAN 27,
CUMBERLAND 20
In Clinton, DaShawn Davis scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 49-yard run and Presbyterian College rallied to beat NAIA Cumberland 27-20 on Saturday, winning back-to-back games for the first time since 2014.
Brett Norton tied it at 20 with a career-best 47-yard field goal near the end of the third quarter. After forcing the Phoenix (4-1) to punt, Davis found running room around the right end and scored on the second play of the next Blue Hose drive.
Ben Cheek was 14 of 15 for 148 yards passing, with an 11-yard TD pass to Torrance Marable for Presbyterian (2-2). Marable gained 139 yards on 24 carries and Mark Robinson scored on a 1-yard run on the opening Blue Hose drive.
Dezmon Huntley ran for two TDs and the Phoenix led 20-17 after Kendall Johnson’s 13-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Huntley was 11 of 29 for 85 yards passing and rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries. Kris Parker gained 100 yards on 18 carries for the Phoenix.
FURMAN 45, COLGATE 14
In Hamilton, N.Y., P.J. Blazejowski passed for three touchdowns and Furman scored three more in the ground, pounding Colgate and picking up its first win of the season. The win was also Clay Hendrix’s first as coach.
Blazejowski matched his career best for touchdown passes, all coming before halftime, teaming with Cam Burnette on a 61-yard score early in the game, hitting Antonio Wilcox from the 6 just before the first quarter ended, and Darius Morehead with a 7-yarder as the Paladins (1-3) built a 38-0 lead before Colgate scored before halftime.
Furman (1-3) forced and recovered three fumbles, all leading to touchdowns.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 66, POINT UNIVERSITY 0
In Charleston, Shane Bucenell threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns as Charleston Southern (1-2) picked up its first win of the season, dominating NAIA’s Point University.
Bucenell was 14-of-17 passing, with Kameron Brown grabbing six for 113 yards and one score. The Buccaneers (1-2) sent 12 rushers into the line with Noah Shuler leading the charge with 11 carries for 79 yards and one score. London Johnson rushed just 3 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Charleston Southern (1-2) dominated from the beginning, rolling up 620 total yards while limiting Point to 37 yards passing and 61 yards rushing. The Buccaneers also dominated in first downs, 29-6.
The defense got in on the scoring as J.D. Sosebee scooped up a fumble and raced 60 yards for a score to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Derek Bellard threw for 37 yards and Darius Blackmon rushed for 36 for Point.
Owen Rockett gained 113 yards on nine carries and scored twice for Colgate (1-3).
NEWBERRY 25,
CARSON-NEWMAN 21
In Jefferson City, Tenn., Markell Castle caught a pass from Nick Jones, ducked under a would-be tackler at the 20, slipped out of the grasp of another at the 15, and rumbled into the end zone with 39 seconds to play to lift Newberry to a win over Carson-Newman, the Wolves’ school-record 11th consecutive South Atlantic Conference win.
Castle had 100 yards on six catches and two scores. Jones completed 14 of 30 passes for 228 yards and led the Wolves (2-2, 1-0) in rushing with 60 yards on eight carries.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 52,
COASTAL CAROLINA 10
In Conway, San McGuire threw for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another to lead Western Illinois (3-0) to a win over Coastal Carolina (1-2).
WIU (3-0) scored the game’s first touchdown after Isaiah LeSure, on a double reverse, threw a pass that was tipped into the end zone where McGuire made the catch for the 9-yard score.
The Chanticleers (1-2) took the lead back at 10-7 on Alex James’ 24-yard run but WIU scored two touchdowns just over five minutes apart in the second quarter on McGuire’s 19-yard pass to Brandon Gaston and Max Norris’ 1-yard run to cap an 84-yard drive for a 21-10 halftime lead.
The Leathernecks quickly added to the lead in the second half. Steve McShane scored on a 2-yard run and Adam Conrady on a 10-yard pass from McGuire one play after an interception. A fumble led to a McGuire-to-Clint Ratkovich 5-yard TD at the end of the third quarter. Devon Sanders scored on an 80-yard run for a 52-10 lead.
WIU has opened the season with three straight road victories.
Coastal did not force a turnover for the first time in 16 games but committed four against WIU.
FORT VALLEY ST. 31,
BENEDICT 28 (2 OT)
In Fort Valley, Ga., Benedict College lost in overtime for the second time this season following a double-overtime setback against Fort Valley State.
Dominique Harris passed for 183 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (2-2), running for two more scores, and Trini Charlton had 89 yards and a TD on 10 carries. It wasn’t enough to overcome the Wildcats (1-2), who got 358 yards and four touchdown passes from quarterback Slade Jarman.
