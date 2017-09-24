Anthem protests around NFL spread to Charlotte for Panthers-Saints

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 1:33 Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful' 0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 0:51 Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech 2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech 1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma 0:45 Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers was absent as his teammates stood along the team's sideline for the national anthem on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Peppers did arrive on the sideline prior to kickoff though. Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers was absent as his teammates stood along the team's sideline for the national anthem on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Peppers did arrive on the sideline prior to kickoff though. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

