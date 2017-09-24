Carolina Panthers report card: Two F’s against Saints sink the curve

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 2:36 Ben Boulware talks facing Deshaun Watson in preseason debut 1:33 Panthers Cam Newton: Be patient following Carolina's 34-13 loss to the Saints 0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Ron Rivera disappointed in defensive performance Following the Carolina Panthers loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the effort of the defense. Rivera pointed out several areas that were lackluster. Following the Carolina Panthers loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the effort of the defense. Rivera pointed out several areas that were lackluster. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

