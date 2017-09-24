New Orleans Saints 34, Carolina Panthers 13

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates his interception of a Cam Newton pass in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, looks to make the tackle on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, left, leaps into the air to spike the ball after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. At right, Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley looks on.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is bent backwards following a pass reception during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Benjamin was injured on the play following a tackle by Saints cornerback Ken Crawley.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, center, is helped off the field by head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, after Benjamin was bent backward following a pass reception during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Looking on at right is quarterback Cam Newton.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reacts to a delay of game call by umpire Bruce Stritesky, left, during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reacts to a delay of game call by umpire Bruce Stritesky during first quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II, center, fights to break free of a tackle by Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, right, during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, passes to a receiver as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, right, chases during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton races out of the pocket as the New Orleans Saints defense converges during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton races out of the backfield as the New Orleans Saints defense converges during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Newton gained a first down on the play.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams, left, intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas rushes for yardage following a pass reception against the Carolina Panthers defense during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas following a pass reception during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II continues to fight for yardage as the Carolina Panthers defense struggles to make the tackle during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., left, leaps around Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, on a run during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers prepares to line up across from the New Orleans Saints offense during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception despite the pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) escapes the grasp of New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman (16) makes hauls in a touchdown past Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) and cornerback Daryl Worley (26) in the first half at Banlk of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) watches as a Cam Newton pass sails out of reach in front of him as New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) defends on the play in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) walks off the field in the second quarter after leaving the game with an injury against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hands off to wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. (19) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
\Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) pressures New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) races past Carolina Panthers center Tyler Larsen (69) after an interception of a Cam Newton pass in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints led, 17-6 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman, right, celebrates his touchdown pass reception from quarterback Drew Brees as Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, left, jogs past during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman celebrates his touchdown pass reception from quarterback Drew Brees against the Carolina Panthers during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, center, during second quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks toward the field during the the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) deflects a pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, sits on the team's bench as backup quarterback Derek Anderson warms up during fourth quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 34-13.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, right, sits on the team's bench during fourth quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 34-13.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, sits on the team's bench with his defensive teammates during fourth quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 34-13.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, sits on the team's bench with his teammates during fourth quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 34-13.
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for yardage past New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a deflected pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Carolina Panthers defense in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the New Orleans Saints defense in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after throwing another interception against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws an interception against the New Orleans Saints defense in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The Saints won, 34-13
David T. Foster III
