Results of MRI on Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin’s knee are in

An MRI on the injured left knee of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin shows no structural damage, coach Ron Rivera said on Monday.
Benjamin was injured in the first half of Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints when he was tackled awkwardly from behind. He had an MRI on Sunday night.
The knee is the same one in which Benjamin had a torn ACL that caused him to miss the 2015 season.
Rivera said he hadn’t talked to Benjamin on Monday and was uncertain on his status for Sunday’s game at New England.
Ryan Kalil, who has missed the past two games with a neck injury, is improving, but Rivera didn’t say when Kalil would return to practice.
