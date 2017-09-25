Results of MRI on Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin’s knee are in

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 1:30 What's up with South Carolina's offense? 0:19 From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin sustains injury to previously injured leg Following the Panthers loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium, head coach Ron Rivera spoke about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's leg injury and the reason behind sitting quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. Following the Panthers loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium, head coach Ron Rivera spoke about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's leg injury and the reason behind sitting quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Following the Panthers loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium, head coach Ron Rivera spoke about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's leg injury and the reason behind sitting quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com