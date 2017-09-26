Kicker Harrison Butker signed off Panthers practice squad

Carolina’s Tale of Two Kickers has ended.
Rookie Harrison Butker, the team’s seventh-round draft pick and first-ever kicker to be drafted by the Panthers, was signed off the team’s practice squad by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
Butker competed with veteran Graham Gano all through training camp and the preseason for the starting spot. Gano ultimately won, and Butker was released, cleared waivers and then re-signed to the practice squad.
The Chiefs placed their former starting kicker, Cairo Santos, on injured reserve Tuesday morning so it appears Butker will see game action immediately.
Gano has performed well for the Panthers, not missing a field goal in eight attempts with a 48-yard long. He has not missed an extra point.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
