Breaking: Panthers’ Cam Newton considering protest for Sunday at New England

1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause

1:36 Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton discusses freedom of speech and Peppers protest

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

1:03 They were paid how much?

2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?