Players clear air with Jerry Richardson, but have Panthers missed window to protest?

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 2:20 Bottoms Up: Tallulah 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 1:22 What do you pay in South Carolina sales tax? 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton discusses freedom of speech, how protests are not meant to offend the US flag, and the possibility of other team members participating in a future protest. Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton discusses freedom of speech, how protests are not meant to offend the US flag, and the possibility of other team members participating in a future protest. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton discusses freedom of speech, how protests are not meant to offend the US flag, and the possibility of other team members participating in a future protest. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com