More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pleads for unity 0:56

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pleads for unity

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 2:42

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick

Bottoms Up: Tallulah 2:20

Bottoms Up: Tallulah

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

What do you pay in South Carolina sales tax? 1:22

What do you pay in South Carolina sales tax?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

  • Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to team meeting with Jerry Richardson, players

    Panthers coach Ron Rivera advocates moving forward on solutions regarding NFL social protest and community justice.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera advocates moving forward on solutions regarding NFL social protest and community justice. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers coach Ron Rivera advocates moving forward on solutions regarding NFL social protest and community justice. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Starting cornerback absent as Panthers begin preparations for New England

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 27, 2017 6:23 PM

The Carolina Panthers began its on-field preparation for the New England Patriots in earnest on Wednesday afternoon, but they were missing a few familiar faces as they did so.

Starting corner Daryl Worley apparently hurt his shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to New Orleans and did not participate in practice. If he is unable to play Sunday, backup corner Kevon Seymour will fill his spot. Nickel Captain Munnerlyn is also capable of playing on the outside.

Also missing was veteran center Ryan Kalil, who also missed the entirety of last week with a neck problem, and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, who injured his ribs against the Saints.

Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not participate in practice with a shoulder injury. He had surgery this offseason on one of his shoulders, but it was unclear which shoulder is currently ailing.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went through a light jogging and stationary bicycle workout with trainers but did not participate in practice after his knee bent awkwardly under him Sunday.

Rivera said this week Benjamin’s MRI on his knee showed no structural damage.

Linebacker Jeremy Cash is still out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Cam Newton was listed as “limited” for the third week as a part of his “new normal” practice routine to protect his surgically repaired throwing shoulder, but head coach Ron Rivera remarked that Newton “was not as limited as he has been,” and “participated for the most part.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video