More Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey on red-zone inefficiencies

    Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey shares thoughts on red-zone inefficiency and the team's vow to fix it after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey shares thoughts on red-zone inefficiency and the team's vow to fix it after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey shares thoughts on red-zone inefficiency and the team's vow to fix it after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

One good reason Christian McCaffrey might get his 1st NFL TD Sunday: the Pats defense

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 10:01 AM

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has almost scored a regular-season touchdown. Almost.

That he didn’t was no fault of his own. On the play, during Carolina’s 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, McCaffrey slipped into the right flat and darted to the pylon. A simple toss from quarterback Cam Newton and he’d be in.

But Newton threw it high, missed McCaffrey, and Carolina settled for a field goal. That was as close as the rookie running back has gotten to the end zone.

Of course he’ll score sooner or later – it’s just a matter of when. It could come on Sunday, against the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

“If you’re asking me if it would feel good to score a touchdown,” McCaffrey said Wednesday, “then the answer is yes.”

More Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Panthers Cam Newton proclaims offense will be better

    Carolina Panthers quarterback says it is time for a gut check and he understands fans frustration because he is frustrated also...but everyone needs to be patient.

Panthers Cam Newton proclaims offense will be better

Carolina Panthers quarterback says it is time for a gut check and he understands fans frustration because he is frustrated also...but everyone needs to be patient.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

McCaffrey has scored hundreds of touchdowns, dating from his Pop Warner days to Friday nights at Valor Christian High to Saturday afternoons at Stanford.

At Valor High alone, he scored 141 offensive touchdowns as a running back and wide receiver. He added 33 more for the Cardinal. He even has a preseason NFL touchdown to his name, when he dove for the end zone in the second quarter of Carolina’s preseason loss to Tennessee.

But none of those are the same as a regular season score, something the Panthers offense has struggled with this season. In three games, the offense – with all its high-round draft choices and the 2015 NFL MVP leading the way – has mustered just three touchdowns and averaged only 15 points.

“We definitely feel like we’ve got to be putting the ball in the end zone more,” McCaffrey said. “You know, I love (kicker) Graham (Gano) to death, but we’ve got to put six up there. And it’ll come, man. We have a lot of new pieces, we’ve had a lot of injuries and we’ve struggled in areas, but it’s all areas we can fix.”

Those areas are the passing game and the offensive line. Newton missed the offseason after shoulder surgery, and he has been rusty in his return to normal playing time. Center Ryan Kalil, the longtime rock on that offensive line, has missed the past two games with neck issues.

But, McCaffrey said, both of those issues should resolve themselves in the coming weeks.

More Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to team meeting with Jerry Richardson, players

    Panthers coach Ron Rivera advocates moving forward on solutions regarding NFL social protest and community justice.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to team meeting with Jerry Richardson, players

Panthers coach Ron Rivera advocates moving forward on solutions regarding NFL social protest and community justice.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

None of this is to say McCaffrey hasn’t had a successful start to his NFL career. Three games in, he’s the team’s leading receiver in both yards (173) and catches (18). He also has 73 yards rushing.

But the little things have kept him, and the team, out of the end zone, McCaffrey said.

Related stories from The State

“Football is such an up and down game,” he said. “The best teams are able to keep their poise when things aren’t going well.”

The Patriots defense, surprisingly, represents an opportunity to fix those woes. New England has allowed almost 32 points per game so far this season, including 42 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. The Patriots are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed at 130.3 yards per game.

Even with Carolina’s depleted offensive line, there should be some running lanes available for McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart.

More Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pleads for unity

    Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton said where America is "going now is not healthy" and pleaded for unity Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pleads for unity

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton said where America is "going now is not healthy" and pleaded for unity Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

McCaffrey isn’t dwelling on the idea of that first touchdown, though. He remembers his first Pop Warner score, his first at Valor Christian and his first at Stanford, but he’s willing to be patient.

“You can’t think about it. You’ve just got to let the pieces fall where they lie, and whatever happens happens,” McCaffrey said. “If it’s me, if it’s anybody else, I’ll be happy just to be scoring touchdowns in general.

“But I’d like to score, yeah.”

More Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on players meeting with team owner Jerry Richardson

    Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn talks about team owner Jerry Richardson's meeting with players in wake of social protests in the NFL this past Sunday.

Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on players meeting with team owner Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn talks about team owner Jerry Richardson's meeting with players in wake of social protests in the NFL this past Sunday.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Christian McCaffrey on NFL protests

Defensive end Julius Peppers was the only Panthers player to stay in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday, but since then, he and other team leaders met with team owner Jerry Richardson about the ongoing protests in response to President Donald Trump’s comments.

On Wedneday, McCaffrey was asked about his views on the situation.

“If I can spread a message to people, it’s just that there’s a lot of hate going on in the world today, and I think it’s really important that everyone takes a step back, looks themselves in the mirror, and when they wake up just try to be the best person they can be,” McCaffrey said. “I’ve got microphones in front of me, I’d be remiss if I didn’t try to preach that. I’m a religious person and I think the Bible is a great place to start, spreading positivity and being selfless.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video