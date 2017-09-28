Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is surrounded by media following the team's practice at Fan Fest on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Rivera recently pledged $50,000 to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.
Football

Panthers’ Ron Rivera makes sizeable donation to help Puerto Rico

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 11:39 AM

On Thursday, Carolina Panthers head coach walked into practice wearing the hat his daughter, Courtney, had worn as a softball player in the Pan Am Games. It was red, with “PR” on the front to represent Puerto Rico, where Rivera’s family is from.

Shortly prior, he had pledged to put his money where his hat is.

That morning, Rivera tweeted to Ric Elias, the founder and CEO of Red Ventures, his pledge to donate $50,000 to aid Puerto Rico after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria earlier this month, leaving millions without power or water.

Elias said he would match every donation up to $5 million.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

  Comments  

