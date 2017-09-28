Panthers CB Daryl Worley had a big hit vs. Saints RB. Was it worth it?

More Videos 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? Pause 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 0:51 SCANA is more than just SCE&G Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kurt Coleman says Panthers learned from mistakes, ready for Patriots Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman says the team learned from its mistakes. They're ready for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman says the team learned from its mistakes. They're ready for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

