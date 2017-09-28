More Videos

Can the Carolina Panthers beat the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough? Devin Funchess says ...
Football

Carolina Panthers digging in for game on Patriots’ soft field surface

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 06:28 PM

The New England Patriots replaced the artificial turf at Gillette Stadium after only one game because they believe it was too soft.

The new FieldTurf doesn’t pass muster with the NFLPA, either.

While the NFL has signed off on the new surface, the union sent its field experts to Foxborough and found that it’s still too soft, according to Pro Football Talk.

The NFLPA advised players to consult with their equipment managers to make sure they’re not wearing cleats that will dig too deep into the surface and increase the risk of lower-body injuries.

Panthers players say the team’s equipment staff is telling them to take multiple pairs of cleats on this week’s trip to New England, and decide after warmups what feels best.

“It’s definitely a factor. It’s something to worry about. So we’re going to bring a couple pairs of cleats and get a feel for it pregame,” tight end Ed Dickson said. “But I wouldn’t give it too much attention.”

Cornerback James Bradberry said he hasn’t heard many players discussing the turf this week.

“(The equipment staff) just told us to make sure we bring a couple pairs of cleats,” Bradberry said. “Just so you can have something to switch out of if you don’t like the cleats that you do have.”

