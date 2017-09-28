For Panthers, game against Patriots in 2013 was about more than controversial ending

More Videos 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space Pause 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 2:20 Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year' 0:57 Jake Bentley explains opportunities, challenges of red zone offense 1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 2:19 Airport High's Paxton Brooks gets Under Armour All-American game jersey Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call Joe Person tells the story of what transpired in the final moments of the 2013 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots in which Luke Kuechley got away with a big one, a no-call on a pass interference flag. Joe Person tells the story of what transpired in the final moments of the 2013 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots in which Luke Kuechley got away with a big one, a no-call on a pass interference flag. mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

