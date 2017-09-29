Inside the matchup: Luke Kuechly, Carolina’s linebackers against Rob Gronkowski

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne (7), as middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) closes in, during the first half at EverBank Field on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The Panthers won 24-23. Carolina’s linebackers will have to stay in-sync against the New England Patriots this Sunday. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com