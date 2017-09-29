More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day 1:25

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 0:33

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 2:17

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children 2:19

Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children

  • He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots?

    Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots.

Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Fearless predictions: Who Patriots’ Tom Brady will go after, and who will get to Brady

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

September 29, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED September 29, 2017 04:27 PM

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game at New England:

1. Tom Brady will go after Kevon Seymour

Brady is a master at looking for an opponent’s weakness and exploiting it, so expect him to test Seymour – starting for an injured Daryl Worley – early on. Seymour only played seven defensive snaps against Brady last season as a rookie with the Bills. But the second-year CB from Southern Cal, who came to Carolina via trade on roster cutdown day, could have his hands full vs. Chris Hogan and/or Brandin Cooks.

2. Mario Addison will have a strip-sack vs. Brady

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patriots left tackle Nate Solder struggled vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan two weeks ago, then allowed a big play in last week’s victory over Houston. Whitney Mercilus got around Solder with a start-and-stop move and popped the ball loose from Brady, whose fumble was returned by Jadeveon Clowney for a 22-yard TD. A fresh Addison, part of the rotation up front, will have too much speed for Solder and create a takeaway.

3. Panthers’ opening drive will be long ...

And end with a touchdown. Mike Shula has scripted terrific opening drives the past two weeks that took a ton of time off the clock, only to end in field goals. That won’t be the case Sunday. The Panthers again will establish the running game with Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey, setting up a play-action pass from Cam Newton to tight end Ed Dickson in the end zone.

4. Speaking of McCaffrey ...

The first-round pick from Stanford will score his first NFL touchdown – and it won’t be a cheapie. McCaffrey got loose for a long gain on a wheel route last week against the Saints, and he’ll find space vs. a Patriots defense that has given up big play after big play this season. McCaffrey will take a screen pass to the house after a big block by left guard Andrew Norwell.

5. Newton will be better, but ...

It won’t be enough. It’s hard to imagine the Panthers’ quarterback being worse than he was vs. New Orleans, when he telegraphed a couple of passes, made poor decisions and finished with three interceptions. Newton will have time to throw, and he’ll have his moments against a suspect defense. But the Panthers don’t have enough weapon to win a shootout with Brady. Patriots 31, Panthers 21.

Panthers at Patriots

Where:

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

When:

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch:

FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day 1:25

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 0:33

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 2:17

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children 2:19

Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video