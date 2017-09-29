Fearless predictions: Who Patriots’ Tom Brady will go after, and who will get to Brady

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 1:25 Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day 0:33 Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 2:17 Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 19:41 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 2:19 Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children Video Link copy Embed Code copy

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots. Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

