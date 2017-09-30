If Panthers, Patriots players protest Sunday, will you get to see them live?

More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball 0:56

For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina 0:21

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens 1:44

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet 1:42

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

  • Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: "He's trying to help"

    Caroina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about how Cam Newton has handled himself and grown during protests of President Donald Trump's comments and through his conversations with owner Jerry Richardson on the topic.

Caroina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about how Cam Newton has handled himself and grown during protests of President Donald Trump's comments and through his conversations with owner Jerry Richardson on the topic. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Caroina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about how Cam Newton has handled himself and grown during protests of President Donald Trump's comments and through his conversations with owner Jerry Richardson on the topic. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Football

If Panthers, Patriots players protest Sunday, will you get to see them live?

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

September 30, 2017 9:01 AM

While it’s uncertain if Carolina Panthers players plan protests during the national anthem during Sunday’s game at New England, there is a chance that television viewers won’t get to see them as they happen.

Eric Shanks, the president of Fox Sports, told Newsday’s Neil Best earlier this week that his crews plan to return to “standard procedure” this week for NFL broadcasts. That doesn’t include showing the national anthem live for most games because the network normally airs commercials then.

Shanks left the option open, however.

“So I think we’re going to pay attention to events,” Shanks told Newsday. “... A lot of time is happening between now and then.”

Fox Sports, which will broadcast Sunday’s Panthers-Patriots game, showed the protests last week amid a widespread response to President Donald Trump’s criticisms of NFL players who have knelt during the anthem.

The players say they are protesting racial injustice, particularly the treatment of blacks by police. Trump called the players who knelt, such as Colin Kaepernick, “sons of bitches” and said they should be fired.

In Charlotte, Carolina veteran Julius Peppers stayed in the locker room before Sunday’s loss to New Orleans to protest Trump’s remarks. More than a dozen New Orleans Saints players remained seated during the anthem. Peppers said he didn’t want to kneel because he wanted to make it clear he was not showing disrespect for the U.S. flag.

“I felt like he attacked our brothers, my brothers in the league,” Peppers, who didn’t discuss his plans with other Panthers players before the game, said. “So I felt like it was appropriate to stand up with them and stay in the locker room.”

More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball 0:56

For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina 0:21

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens 1:44

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet 1:42

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

  • Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem

    Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers explains why he did not take the field with his teammates for Sunday's national anthem

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers explains why he did not take the field with his teammates for Sunday's national anthem

Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

This week could be different. Carolina’s team leaders met Tuesday at the home of Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, where they received assurances that he would support players who chose to protest.

While Captain Munnerlyn said he felt that the time for an effective protest may have passed, quarterback Cam Newton and coach Ron Rivera both indicated that they felt that NFL players still could make a difference by speaking out against racial injustice.

“Let’s start talking about what this really means and how we can do things as an organization, as a community and start bringing closure to this,” Rivera said. “And start showing we are truly working in a direction to correct those things that everybody’s protesting against.”

More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball 0:56

For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina 0:21

It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens 1:44

Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet 1:42

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

  • Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick

    Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton discusses freedom of speech, how protests are not meant to offend the US flag, and the possibility of other team members participating in a future protest.

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton discusses freedom of speech, how protests are not meant to offend the US flag, and the possibility of other team members participating in a future protest.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

This week, New England wide receiver Danny Amendola told reporters his teammates plan to resume standing during the anthem. Patriots captain Devin McCourty said Thursday that whatever the team does during the anthem will be done together. Last week, at least 16 Patriots knelt during the playing of the national anthem.

PatsProtest.jpg
Some New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before last Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-33.
Michael Dwyer AP

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video