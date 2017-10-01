More Videos

Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss 5:23

Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss

Pause
Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:43

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 1:54

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense

Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M 4:34

Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 4:02

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:54

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson win over Virginia Tech 2:15

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson win over Virginia Tech

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 1:13

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church

  • He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots?

    Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots.

Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss possible outcomes in Sunday's matchup when the Carolina Panthers take on the New England Patriots. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, more protests possible

By Jourdan Rodrigue, Joseph Person and Scott Fowler

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 01, 2017 11:00 AM

NFL Week 4 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (2-1) and New England Patriots (2-1) play in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

The president of Fox Sports said earlier this week that his network was not planning to show the singing of the national anthem live – they normally don’t for most games – so this is where you can keep up with any protests, should they happen.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video