Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, more protests possible

NFL Week 4 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (2-1) and New England Patriots (2-1) play in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

The president of Fox Sports said earlier this week that his network was not planning to show the singing of the national anthem live – they normally don’t for most games – so this is where you can keep up with any protests, should they happen.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)