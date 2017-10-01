More Videos

  Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits field before Patriots game

    Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits the field at Gillette Stadium prior to the team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits the field at Gillette Stadium prior to the team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits the field at Gillette Stadium prior to the team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 4:37 PM

Panthers 33, Patriots 30

Carolina

3

14

6

10

33

New England

3

13

0

14

30

First Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 41, 11:47.

Car—FG Gano 32, 7:41.

Second Quarter

NE—Hogan 2 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:39.

Car—Whittaker 28 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 9:41.

NE—FG Gostkowski 35, 4:30.

Car—Funchess 10 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :26.

NE—FG Gostkowski 58, :00.

Third Quarter

Car—Funchess 16 pass from Newton (kick failed), 2:47.

Fourth Quarter

Car—Newton 7 run (Gano kick), 12:58.

NE—Lewis 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 8:46.

NE—Amendola 1 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:09.

Car—FG Gano 48, :00.

A—65,878.

Car

NE

First downs

28

24

Total Net Yards

444

373

Rushes-yards

29-140

19-80

Passing

304

293

Punt Returns

2-25

0-0

Kickoff Returns

3-58

1-23

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

1-(minu

Comp-Att-Int

22-29-1

32-45-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

2-12

3-14

Punts

1-35.0

3-45.0

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

1-33

7-55

Time of Possession

28:53

31:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Stewart 14-68, Newton 8-44, McCaffrey 6-16, Byrd 1-12. New England, Gillislee 12-49, Lewis 4-18, White 1-7, Cooks 1-4, Brady 1-2.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 22-29-1-316. New England, Brady 32-45-0-307.

RECEIVING—Carolina, Funchess 7-70, Benjamin 4-104, McCaffrey 4-33, Dickson 3-62, Whittaker 3-34, Shepard 1-13. New England, White 10-47, Amendola 6-42, Hogan 5-60, Gronkowski 4-80, Cooks 3-38, Develin 2-14, Dorsett 1-17, Lewis 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

