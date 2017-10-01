Panthers find ways to speak up without kneeling, sitting during national anthem

More Videos 5:23 Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss Pause 1:54 Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 0:43 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 4:02 The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 0:57 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 4:34 Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes people need to come together to solve the recent issues dividing the country. Following the team's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Newton said that sports bring everyone together. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes people need to come together to solve the recent issues dividing the country. Following the team's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Newton said that sports bring everyone together. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

