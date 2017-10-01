Jonathan Stewart runs past DeAngelo Williams as Panthers’ career rushing leader

Jonathan Stewart didn’t realize until he got back in the locker room Sunday that he’d become the Carolina Panthers’ all-time rushing leader.
And he hadn’t had time yet to check his phone, but figured there would be a text waiting for him from DeAngelo Williams, his friend, former backfield partner and the man whose record broke in Sunday’s 33-30 victory over the New England Patriots.
“That feels great,” Stewart said of the rushing mark. “But wins feel better. And that’s what this game’s all about.”
Stewart ran 14 times for 68 yards and broke Williams’ record of 6,846 yards in the fourth quarter. Stewart lost a fumble in the red zone in the third quarter when defensive end Trey Flowers punched the ball loose.
But he came back with a 15-yard run that was the Panthers’ longest gain on their game-winning drive.
Stewart, 30, who has 6,868 rushing yards, said he’s grateful to have endured through injuries earlier in his career and the “highs and lows” of a decade in the NFL.
“Being a part of this organization for 10 years means a lot to me,” Stewart said. “And we’re not done, yet. This my 10th year and I have plenty more in me and plenty more to go.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments