Gallery: Carolina Panthers 33, New England Patriots 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dives across the goal line for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson cleats displayed a special message on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. reading "Stay United Not Divided."
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, left, is congratulated by running back Christian McCaffrey, right, after Whittaker scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, grabs the football from running back Fozzy Whittaker, right, to give to a fan after Whittaker scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton gives a fan the football running back Fozzy Whittaker carried to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton points to the stands for a fan to give the ball to after wide receiver Devin Funchess caught a touchdown pass from Newton against the New England Patriots during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin runs with the ball following a pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, speaks with down judge Ed Camp, right, during second quarter action against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman is helped off the field after being injured during play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30. Looking on at left is tackle Matt Kalil.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano kicks the game winning field goal against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy, center/left, raises his arms in celebration after kicker Graham Gano, right, kicks the game winning field goal against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson turns upfield following a pass reception against the New England Patriots during first quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano sits on the team's bench along prior to action against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30 on a field goal by Gano.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian MCCaffrey, left, looks to break to the outside during first quarter action against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looks for room to run during first quarter action against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams, right, looks to make the tackle on New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, during first quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, left, rushes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, during first quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center, continues to fight for yardage as two New England Patriots defenders attempt to make the tackle during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin breaks to the outside for extra yardage as three New England Patriots defenders attempt to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Panthers defeated the Patriots 33-30.
