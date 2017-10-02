Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky to debut vs. Vikings

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky 10) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Chicago. Trubisky, the No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina, will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night, after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games, a person familiar with the situation said Monday, Oct 2, 2017. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.