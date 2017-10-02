Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

More Videos

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Pause
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

  • Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017 4:43 PM

Although Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers didn’t end on a controversial no-call in the end zone, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still wasn’t thrilled with the officiating.

During an appearance Monday on Boston sports talk station WEEI, Brady pointed out the disparity in penalties during the Panthers’ 33-30 victory in Foxborough, Mass.

“Yeah, I mean they called it pretty tight on us (Sunday),” Brady said. “I’ve watched the film a bunch of times. We just didn’t get the calls. I guess they got the calls and we didn’t get them. I don’t know what to say.”

The Patriots were whistled for seven accepted penalties for 55 yards, compared with one for 33 yards – safety Mike Adams’ pass interference – on the Panthers.

The Jerome Boger-led crew called a pair of offensive pass interference penalties against New England, and cornerback Stephone Gilmore was penalized twice for illegal hands to the face.

But Panthers receiver Devin Funchess said the penalties against Gilmore, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina star, were legitimate.

“You just can’t do that. You can’t grab somebody’s facemask and stop them from running,” Funchess said. “Both times that happened it was a legit call.”

The Panthers beat the Patriots in Charlotte in 2013 after officials threw a flag for pass interference on linebacker Luke Kuechly vs. tight end Rob Gronkowski, then picked it up.

Brady indicated the Patriots have a history of getting the short end of the calls from Boger’s crew, which did not work the 2013 game vs. the Panthers.

“From previous (games), that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team,” Brady told WEEI. “We just have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them. We still have to go out and play better than we’ve played.”

Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, who spent three seasons with New England, says Brady might have a point.

“I don’t know the history of (Boger’s crew). But when I was there playing with the Patriots I felt like that about a lot of crews. I feel like a lot of crews did not like the Patriots as a whole,” Love said. “So I can totally agree how he feels about that because I felt like that when I was there.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video