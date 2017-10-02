Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

More Videos 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:34 Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 2:09 Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

