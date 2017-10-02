Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

Although Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers didn’t end on a controversial no-call in the end zone, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still wasn’t thrilled with the officiating.
During an appearance Monday on Boston sports talk station WEEI, Brady pointed out the disparity in penalties during the Panthers’ 33-30 victory in Foxborough, Mass.
“Yeah, I mean they called it pretty tight on us (Sunday),” Brady said. “I’ve watched the film a bunch of times. We just didn’t get the calls. I guess they got the calls and we didn’t get them. I don’t know what to say.”
The Patriots were whistled for seven accepted penalties for 55 yards, compared with one for 33 yards – safety Mike Adams’ pass interference – on the Panthers.
The Jerome Boger-led crew called a pair of offensive pass interference penalties against New England, and cornerback Stephone Gilmore was penalized twice for illegal hands to the face.
But Panthers receiver Devin Funchess said the penalties against Gilmore, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina star, were legitimate.
“You just can’t do that. You can’t grab somebody’s facemask and stop them from running,” Funchess said. “Both times that happened it was a legit call.”
The Panthers beat the Patriots in Charlotte in 2013 after officials threw a flag for pass interference on linebacker Luke Kuechly vs. tight end Rob Gronkowski, then picked it up.
Brady indicated the Patriots have a history of getting the short end of the calls from Boger’s crew, which did not work the 2013 game vs. the Panthers.
“From previous (games), that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team,” Brady told WEEI. “We just have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them. We still have to go out and play better than we’ve played.”
Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, who spent three seasons with New England, says Brady might have a point.
“I don’t know the history of (Boger’s crew). But when I was there playing with the Patriots I felt like that about a lot of crews. I feel like a lot of crews did not like the Patriots as a whole,” Love said. “So I can totally agree how he feels about that because I felt like that when I was there.”
