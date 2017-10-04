More Videos

Football

Jourdan Rodrigue comment on Cam Newton’s response to news conference question

Staff report

October 04, 2017 7:24 PM

Jourdan Rodrigue’s comment on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s response to her question during a Wednesday news conference:

“This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs.

“I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

