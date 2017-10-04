Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is sky-high in this week’s rankings against a porous New England Patriots’ defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is sky-high in this week’s rankings against a porous New England Patriots’ defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Jim Mone AP

Football

Fantasy football rankings: Will Jameis Winston pick the Patriots apart in Week 5?

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

October 04, 2017 9:57 PM

Quarterback

1 Tom Brady, New England at Tampa Bay

2 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Dallas

3 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. New England … Winston is sky-high in this week’s rankings against a porous Patriots’ defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. No quarterback has had less than 25 fantasy points this year against New England.

4 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Green Bay

5 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Carolina

6 Cam Newton, Carolina at Detroit

7 DeShaun Watson, Houston vs. Kansas City

8 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville … Roethlisberger gets a bump playing at home, though he’s yet to have a 300-yard passing game this season and he goes against a Jacksonville defense allowing the fewest passing yards this season (147 yards per game).

9 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

10 Russell Wilson, Seattle at LA Rams

11 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at NY Giants

12 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

13 Alex Smith, Kansas City at Houston

14 Carson Palmer, Arizona at Philadelphia … On the road, but Palmer is worth a start; he’s thrown for 325 yards or more in three straight games.

15 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. Tennessee

16 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Cincinnati

17 Josh McCown, NY Jets at Cleveland … McCown both has a good matchup here, and faces his former team for added incentive.

18 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo … Buffalo has allowed just one passing touchdown this season.

19 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

20 DeShone Kizer, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

21 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Seattle

22 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Miami … Mariota (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

23 E.J. Manuel, Oakland vs. Baltimore … Manuel will get the start with Derek Carr (back) out for several weeks.

24 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Chicago

25 Brian Hoyer, San Francisco at Indianapolis

26 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Oakland

27 Matt Cassel, Tennessee at Miami … Cassel could get the Week 5 start pending the status of Marcus Mariota (hamstring).

28 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Minnesota … Trubisky is set to make his NFL debut in Week 5.

29 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

Running Back

1 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Green Bay

2 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville … Jacksonville allows the fewest passing yards in the NFL but the most rushing yards.

3 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Houston … Averaging just under 165 total yards per game, Hunt is on pace to break the all-time NFL record with 2,636 yards this season.

4 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Seattle

5 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh … Fournette is a locked-in must-start regardless of opponent – Fournette has scored a touchdown in every game this season.

6 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Cincinnati

7 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Cleveland

8 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Indianapolis

9 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. NY Jets

10 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Detroit

11 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at NY Giants

12 Jay Ajayi, Miami vs. Tennessee

13 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Minnesota

14 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Minnesota

15 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Carolina

16 Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco … Gore likely gets one last chance to play against his former team after having played for 10 seasons.

17 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. New England … Martin makes his 2017 debut after a four-game suspension.

18 James White, New England at Tampa Bay … Keep White dialed-in as a flex starter after a 10-catch game.

19 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Kansas City

20 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

21 Mike Gillislee, New England at Tampa Bay

22 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

23 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Miami

24 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Oakland … Collins seems like a player destined to have a larger role for the Ravens – on 25 rushing attempts this season, Collins is averaging a mighty-impressive 8.2 yards per carry.

25 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers … Gallman is moving up quickly on the radar after a 50-yard game with a touchdown last week. He’s on a team needing a spark from its running game while the Chargers allow the second-most rushing yards.

26 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Baltimore

27 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

28 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Dallas … Jones should have an expanded role this week and could start pending the status of Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee).

29 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Detroit

30 Andre Ellington, Arizona at Philadelphia … Ellington comes into Week 5 off a nine-catch game.

31 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Miami

33 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets at Cleveland

34 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Chicago … Murray will get the start with the injury to Dalvin Cook, though it’s a huge drop down in talent.

35 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Oakland

36 Thomas Rawls, Seattle at LA Rams … Rawls could be the Seahawks’ starter with the season-ending injury to Chris Carson (broken ankle). This week the Seahawks gets a defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

37 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Chicago

38 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

39 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Carolina

40 D’onta Foreman, Houston vs. Kansas City

41 Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay vs. New England

42 Eddie Lacy, Seattle at LA Rams

43 Chris Ivory, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

44 Shane Vereen, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

45 Chris Johnson, Arizona at Philadelphia

46 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at NY Giants … Ekeler had the Chargers’ largest run of the season last week (35 yards on one carry). He is almost certainly in store for more touches as a spark for an 0-4 team, perhaps filling a Danny Woodhead role for the team.

47 Robert Turbin, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

48 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. Baltimore

49 Dion Lewis, New England at Tampa Bay

50 J.D. McKissic, Seattle at LA Rams … McKissic came out of nowhere to score two touchdowns last week, and there could be more in the mix with the injury to Chris Carson (broken ankle).

Wide Receiver

1 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. New England

2 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Dallas

3 Odell Beckham Jr., NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

4 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

5 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

6 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Dallas

7 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Green Bay

8 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Houston

9 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Kansas City

10 Brandin Cooks, New England at Tampa Bay

11 Chris Hogan, New England at Tampa Bay

12 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Tennessee

13 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at LA Rams

14 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Tennessee

15 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Philadelphia

16 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at NY Giants

17 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Indianapolis

18 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Chicago

19 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at Detroit … Benjamin rebounded from the knee scare with a solid 100-yard game last week.

20 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Carolina

21 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

22 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Chicago

23 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Detroit … Funchess gets a boost after a career game – seven catches with two touchdowns – last week against the Patriots.

24 Danny Amendola, New England at Tampa Bay

25 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

26 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. New England

27 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at NY Giants

28 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Baltimore … Cooper is a bench candidate this week having caught just three of 13 targets the past two weeks for 15 total yards while Baltimore allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

29 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Dallas … Adams (neck/concussion) will need to be monitored.

30 Jaron Brown, Arizona at Philadelphia … Brown comes into Week 5 off a career-best 105-yard game and he’s quietly been the 23rd-ranked fantasy receiver over the past three games.

31 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Kansas City … Fuller makes a strong introduction to the 2017 season with a two-touchdown game last week.

32 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville … Smith-Schuster is carving out a role in the Steelers’ offense (including two touchdowns in the past three games).

33 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Miami

34 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Carolina

35 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

36 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Cleveland

37 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

38 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

39 Brandon Marshall, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

40 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Baltimore … Crabtree (chest) will need to be monitored.

41 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Cleveland

42 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams vs. Seattle

43 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at Dallas … Allison could have a significant role pending the status of Davante Adams (concussion).

44 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Seattle

45 Paul Richardson, Seattle at LA Rams

46 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at NY Giants

47 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

48 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Tennessee

49 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

50 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Oakland

51 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Oakland

52 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Green Bay

53 J.J. Nelson, Arizona at Philadelphia

54 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Green Bay

55 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. New England

56 Eric Decker, Tennessee at Miami

57 John Brown, Arizona at Philadelphia

58 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Seattle

59 Albert Wilson, Kansas City at Houston

60 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

61 Kenny Britt, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

62 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at LA Rams

63 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

64 Chris Conley, Kansas City at Houston

65 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Minnesota

66 Trent Taylor, San Francisco at Indianapolis

67 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

68 Brice Butler, Dallas vs. Green Bay … He’s still a flyer though Butler comes into Week 5 having caught a touchdown in consecutive games.

69 Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland vs. Baltimore

70 Zay Jones, Buffalo at Cincinnati

71 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Tampa Bay

72 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. Kansas City

73 Andre Holmes, Buffalo at Cincinnati

74 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Baltimore

75 Michael Floyd, Minnesota at Chicago … Floyd is able to make his 2017 debut after a four-game suspension.

Tight End

1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Tampa Bay

2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Houston

3 Martellus Bennett, Green Bay at Dallas … Bennett is looking for his first touchdown as a Packer. When that happens he will be the first tight end in NFL history to catch a touchdown with five different teams. In a game against his former team could be the week it happens.

4 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Cincinnati … Clay has quietly turned fairly elite. He comes into Week 5 off a 100-yard game and has caught six touchdowns in his past eight games.

5 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

6 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Green Bay

7 Jimmy Graham, Seattle at LA Rams

8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at Cleveland

9 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

10 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo … Kroft gets a healthy bump after a two-touchdown game. His opportunity is there with Tyler Eifert likely out a few weeks.

11 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Miami

12 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco … Doyle (concussion) will need to be monitored.

13 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at NY Giants … The Giants allow the most fantasy points to tight ends (a tight end has had a double-digit fantasy scoring performance in every game this season).

14 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. New England

15 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Chicago

16 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Oakland

17 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

18 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Carolina

19 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. New England

20 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Baltimore

21 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

22 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at Philadelphia

23 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers at NY Giants

24 Ed Dickson, Carolina at Detroit

25 Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Kansas City

26 George Kittle, San Francisco at Indianapolis

27 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Tennessee

28 Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Minnesota

29 Seth DeValve, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

30 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

Kicker

1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Tampa Bay

2 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Carolina

3 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Seattle

4 Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Green Bay

5 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Dallas

6 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

7 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Houston

8 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

9 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Indianapolis

10 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Cincinnati

11 Graham Gano, Carolina at Detroit

12 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Miami

13 Nick Folk, Tampa Bay vs. New England

14 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Kansas City

15 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets at Cleveland

16 Blair Walsh, Seattle at LA Rams

17 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Oakland

18 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

19 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

20 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Chicago

21 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. Baltimore

22 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

23 Phil Dawson, Arizona at Philadelphia

24 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. Tennessee

25 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

26 Jason Myers, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

27 Younghoe Koo, LA Chargers at NY Giants

28 Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Minnesota

Defense

1 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Chicago

2 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Houston

3 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

4 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Arizona

5 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Carolina

6 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Cincinnati

7 Carolina DT, Carolina at Detroit

8 Seattle DT, Seattle at LA Rams

9 Miami DT, Miami vs. Tennessee

10 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Oakland

11 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

12 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. LA Chargers

13 NY Jets DT, NY Jets at Cleveland

14 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Indianapolis

15 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Seattle

16 Houston DT, Houston vs. Kansas City

17 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. NY Jets

18 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Dallas

19 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Baltimore

20 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

21 Arizona DT, Arizona at Philadelphia

22 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at NY Giants

23 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Miami

24 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

25 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Minnesota

26 New England DT, New England at Tampa Bay

27 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. New England

28 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Green Bay

Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.

