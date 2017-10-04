Here are Week 5 waiver-wire pickups that just might revive a fantasy football team

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 1:19 Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 1:46 New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks 0:41 A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 0:34 Dawn Staley is done talking about White House invitation 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5 Play Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton and Devin Funchess along with the Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford and Golden Tate Play Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton and Devin Funchess along with the Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford and Golden Tate David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Play Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton and Devin Funchess along with the Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford and Golden Tate David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com