Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil tweaked his groin during Thursday’s practice. His status for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lion is uncertain.
Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil tweaked his groin during Thursday’s practice. His status for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lion is uncertain. Bob Leverone AP
Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil tweaked his groin during Thursday’s practice. His status for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lion is uncertain. Bob Leverone AP

Football

Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil a late add to lengthy injury report

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2017 6:08 PM

The Panthers had a fairly lengthy injury report Thursday, although head coach Ron Rivera expects the list to be lighter Friday as his team prepares for the Week 5 matchup with Detroit.

Three veteran starters – defensive ends Julius Peppers (shoulder) and Charles Johnson (rest day) and running back Jonathan Stewart (rest day) – headed into the locker room following walkthrough and individual drills.

But Rivera thinks all three players will be back at practice Friday – along with edge rusher Mario Addison, who hyperextended his knee at New England and has yet to practice this week.

Rivera said he watched one of Addison’s side sessions Thursday to check on his status.

“He hyperextended it, so he’s really sore,” Rivera said. “The last two days they’ve had him working on the side and he said he’s felt better and better.”

Safety Demetrius Cox remains sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning Colin Jones or newly acquired Jairus Byrd will likely start at the safety spot opposite Mike Adams.

On the offensive side, center Tyler Larsen returned after missing a day with a shoulder issue, although left tackle Matt Kalil was a late add to the injury report with a tweaked groin.

“He had a slight twinge in his groin, so we slowed him down,” Rivera said of Kalil, whose status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?
Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game 0:37

Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game
Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game 1:12

Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game

View More Video