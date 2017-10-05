Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil a late add to lengthy injury report

The Panthers had a fairly lengthy injury report Thursday, although head coach Ron Rivera expects the list to be lighter Friday as his team prepares for the Week 5 matchup with Detroit.
Three veteran starters – defensive ends Julius Peppers (shoulder) and Charles Johnson (rest day) and running back Jonathan Stewart (rest day) – headed into the locker room following walkthrough and individual drills.
But Rivera thinks all three players will be back at practice Friday – along with edge rusher Mario Addison, who hyperextended his knee at New England and has yet to practice this week.
Rivera said he watched one of Addison’s side sessions Thursday to check on his status.
“He hyperextended it, so he’s really sore,” Rivera said. “The last two days they’ve had him working on the side and he said he’s felt better and better.”
Safety Demetrius Cox remains sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning Colin Jones or newly acquired Jairus Byrd will likely start at the safety spot opposite Mike Adams.
On the offensive side, center Tyler Larsen returned after missing a day with a shoulder issue, although left tackle Matt Kalil was a late add to the injury report with a tweaked groin.
“He had a slight twinge in his groin, so we slowed him down,” Rivera said of Kalil, whose status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments