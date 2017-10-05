Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s comments about an Observer reporter have been condemned by the NFL as “just plain wrong and disrespectful.”
Football

A contrite Cam Newton apologizes for “disrespectful” comments.

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

October 05, 2017 9:23 PM

After Cam Newton took fire for comments he made to a female reporter at a media briefing on Wednesday and Dannon dropped his sponsorship, the Panthers QB took to Facebook to apologize.

“If you’re a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you,” a contrite Cam Newton said in the video.

He said he tries to be a positive role model and use his platform to inspire others.

“What I did was extremely unacceptable,” the Carolina Panther’s quarterback said.

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, cut ties with spokesman Cam Newton on Thursday following what the company perceived as "sexist" comments he made to a female reporter.

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

