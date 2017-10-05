A contrite Cam Newton apologizes for “disrespectful” comments.

After Cam Newton took fire for comments he made to a female reporter at a media briefing on Wednesday and Dannon dropped his sponsorship, the Panthers QB took to Facebook to apologize.

“If you’re a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you,” a contrite Cam Newton said in the video.

He said he tries to be a positive role model and use his platform to inspire others.

“What I did was extremely unacceptable,” the Carolina Panther’s quarterback said.

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, cut ties with spokesman Cam Newton on Thursday following what the company perceived as "sexist" comments he made to a female reporter.

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."