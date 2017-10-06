Carolina Panthers defensive end Daeshon Hall (74) has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Daeshon Hall (74) has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Daeshon Hall (74) has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Panthers place Hall on injured list, bring safety up from practice squad

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 06, 2017 4:06 PM

The Carolina Panthers’ defensive end group won’t be getting any younger.

Rookie edge rusher Daeshon Hall was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury that has sidelined him the past three weeks.

With their safety position depleted by injury, the Panthers signed Dezmen Southward from their practice squad to fill Hall’s spot. Southward, the Falcons’ third-round draft pick in 2014, was cut by the Panthers in September after the preseason, but returned on the practice squad the next day.

Hall, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, played nine snaps in the season opener against San Francisco. But he hasn’t been able to get healthy and contribute to an edge-rushing group that includes three players in their 30s – Julius Peppers, Charles Johnson and Mario Addison.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?
Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game 0:37

Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game
Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game 1:12

Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game

View More Video