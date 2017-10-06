Panthers place Hall on injured list, bring safety up from practice squad

The Carolina Panthers’ defensive end group won’t be getting any younger.
Rookie edge rusher Daeshon Hall was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury that has sidelined him the past three weeks.
With their safety position depleted by injury, the Panthers signed Dezmen Southward from their practice squad to fill Hall’s spot. Southward, the Falcons’ third-round draft pick in 2014, was cut by the Panthers in September after the preseason, but returned on the practice squad the next day.
Hall, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, played nine snaps in the season opener against San Francisco. But he hasn’t been able to get healthy and contribute to an edge-rushing group that includes three players in their 30s – Julius Peppers, Charles Johnson and Mario Addison.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments