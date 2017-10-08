More Videos

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrives on the field at Ford Field in Detroit to begin his pregame work prior to action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrives on the field at Ford Field in Detroit to begin his pregame work prior to action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Football

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions | Who maintains mojo in Motown?

By Joseph Person and Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 11:01 AM

NFL Week 5 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (3-1) and Detroit Lions (3-1) play at Ford Field. Both teams are 3-1 and coming off wins.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Scott Fowler, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



