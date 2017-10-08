Gallery: Carolina Panthers 27, Detroit Lions 24

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, is congratulated by running back Jonathan Stewart, right, as they celebrate McCaffrey's touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The touchdown was the first of McCaffrey's NFL career.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton prays at a goal post prior to his pre game routine at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Sunday, October 8, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's pre game cleats share the message "Pray for Vegas." The Panthers play the Detroit Lions in NFL action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The touchdown was the first of McCaffrey's NFL career.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates his touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The touchdown was the first of McCaffrey's NFL career.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, is lifted into the air by tackle Daryl Williams, right, as they celebrate McCaffrey's touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The touchdown was the first of McCaffrey's NFL career.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and running back Jonathan Stewart, right, slap hands as they celebrate a touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey' during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The touchdown was the first of McCaffrey's NFL career.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, right, turns to celebrate his touchdown pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, celebrates his touchdown pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, celebrates his touchdown pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton with wide receiver Russell Shepard, center and tackle Daryl Williams, right, during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
(L-R) Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, celebrates his touchdown pass reception wide receiver Russell Shepard, tackle Daryl Williams and quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess hands the ball he caught for a touchdown to young fans during second quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson fights for yardage following a pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during first quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson fights for yardage following a pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during first quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson fights for yardage as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay attempts to make the tackle during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, center, looks for a hole as the Detroit Lions defense converges following a pass reception during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart fifths to keep going forward against the Detroit Lions defense during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, embraces quarterback Cam Newton, left, prior to the team's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera wore purple arm bands during the team's game against the Detroit Lions in remembrance of his brother, Mickey who passed away from pancreatic cancer. The Panthers played the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, looks to make the tackle on Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, left, during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers battles Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang, left and tackle Rick Wagner, right, during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, left, is congratulated by defensive tackle Kyle Love, right, following a stop of the Detroit Lions offense in the end zone during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass to a receiver during first half action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, center, catches a pass over the middle from quarterback Cam Newton as Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson, left, attempts to break up the play during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, congratulates kicker Graham Gano, right, on a made field goal against the Detroit Lions during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, was called for grabbing the face mask of Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, left, during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin looks to break free of Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay's grasp during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center, fights for yardage as Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson attempts to make the tackle during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, left, is called for pass interference in the end zone as Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., right, attempts to catch a pass in the end zone during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart breaks to the outside as the Detroit Lions defense gives chase during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, left, looks to make the tackle on Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, right, during first half action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers makes a key tackle on Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, right, during third quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers makes a key tackle on Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner during third quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo, facing camera, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers on his key tackle on Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner during third quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, facing camera, is congratulated by his teammates after making a key tackle on Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner during third quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, runs for yardage as Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson, left, looks to make the tackle during third quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, center, holds onto the ball securely as Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson, right, looks to make the tackle during third quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, left, sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, attempts to get his hands on Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left, attempts to wrap up Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, right, attempts to make the tackle on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The Panthers defeated the Lions 27-24.
