More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Pause
Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring 2:28

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest 2:50

Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 3:20

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 0:32

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos 1:14

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

  • Panthers Cam Newton offers a surprising take on that Devin Funchess touchdown

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that his touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess was on a broken play. The breakdown started before the ball was snapped.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that his touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess was on a broken play. The breakdown started before the ball was snapped. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that his touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess was on a broken play. The breakdown started before the ball was snapped. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Football becoming fun for Devin Funchess, the Panthers’ Motown star

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 7:56 PM

DETROIT

Shortly after getting drafted in the second round by the Panthers, wide receiver Devin Funchess pulled up the NFL future schedules to see when Carolina would play his hometown Detroit Lions.

That day came Sunday for Funchess, and the third-year wideout made the most of it – just as he has the last few weeks in what’s looking like a breakout season for the player whom Cam Newton calls “Fun.”

Funchess, who grew up in suburban Detroit and played for Michigan, caught a game-high seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in his homecoming game at Ford Field.

Funchess had lots of friends and family in attendance for the Panthers’ 27-24 victory, and he responded with seven receptions for the second week in a row.

“When I was a rookie I looked up when we were going to play Detroit. I knew it was this year,” Funchess said. “It was exciting, man. I got everybody to the game and everybody had fun, and I had fun.”

Funchess was a bit of an enigma his first two seasons, failing to string many consistent outings together.

But with a combined 14 catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the wins at New England and Detroit, Funchess has posted the best two-game stretch of his career.

“He’s got big-play ability because of his size, his speed, his quickness,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of the 6-4 Funchess. “Good hands, good concentration, good focus. He and Kelvin (Benjamin) can become a tremendous one-two punch.”

The highlight of Funchess’ day came in the final minute of the first half, when he snatched a rocket from Cam Newton on a broken play in the back of the end zone.

The 10-yard touchdown put the Panthers up by a touchdown, and represented what Funchess described as the toughest catch of his career – “from high school on.”

Funchess was asked what it made it difficult (besides Newton’s fastball).

“It was bodies going right in front of me and I had to figure out where the end line was,” Funchess said. “It was just hard.”

Newton said he was fired up for Funchess, who didn’t let his teammates forget where he grew up.

“All week all he’s been talking about, ‘Man, I’m going back home to the D,’” Newton said. “I really wanted it for Fun today and it’s good for him that he got to do in front of his hometown.”

Besides all the tickets he had to line up, Funchess said he felt the love from a lot of other fans inside the indoor stadium.

Related stories from The State

“I had to get a lot of tickets, but I still knew tons more people up there in the stands and I heard them. I saw them throughout the game,” he said. “It just felt good to be back home.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video